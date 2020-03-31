As more and more of the planet’s residents hunker down at home in response to the CO-VID-19 pandemic, many are finding interesting projects and activities to keep their young-sters busy. Here are several free options to consider.
Award-winning children’s author and illustrator Mo Wil-lems, the Kennedy Center’s first Education Artist-in-Res-idence, is offering educational “Lunch Doodles” videos daily at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at www.kennedy-center. org/education/mo-willems or on the Kennedy Center’s You-Tube channel (www.youtube. com/channel/UCeJesXuEK-5ERsyh-0DvM4PQ).
NASA offers a ton of edu-cational and fun resources for children and students of all ages, from spacesuit coloring pages to instructions on how to build and launch a foam rocket. Visit www.nasa.gov/stem-at-home-for-students-k-4.html.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a nice variety of games and stories at www.almanac. com/kids.
National Geographic Young Explorers is an on-line magazine for kindergar-ten and first grade students. Children can listen to the magazine being read to them as they follow along with the highlighted text. Visit ngex-plorer.cengage.com/ngyoung-explorer/index.html.
Scholastic offers resources for teaching grades K-12 to, as its site states, “keep kids read-ing, thinking, and growing.” Visit classroommagazines. scholastic.com/support/lear-nathome.html.
The San Diego Zoo has a website just for kids with interesting videos, activities, fun critter facts and games. Visit kids.sandiegozoo.org.
Yellowstone National Park virtual tours provide oppor-tunity to explore the vast park from the comfort of your home. Begin your trek at www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtual-tours.htm.
PBS Kids has games, vid-eos and more to entertain and educate the younger members of your household. Visit pb-skids.org.