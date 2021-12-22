Woof! Sadie Mae here with some holiday cheer and happiness – and a word of caution.
So, the holidays are almost here and you have chosen a living, cuddly pet as a gift for someone special. Before you put a bow on the puppy’s cute little head, please consider a few questions.
Does this person and their at-home family really want a new pet? Have you had this conversation with them, or are you just assuming everyone loves dogs and therefore will be thrilled with your gift?
Does this person have the proper housing for a new pet? When that German Shepherd puppy grows up, will it be confined to an apartment with no room to run or exercise?
Can this person afford all the expenses that come with owning a pet, including food, veterinarian care, grooming and parasite protection?
Would this breed of dog be something this person would choose for themselves, or is it your choice?
Additionally, holidays are not the ideal time to bring a new pet home. There is much going on, perhaps lots of people in the home who will shortly leave and by doing so, make the new dog confused about why part of his new family suddenly vanished. People in their giving spirit may feed your dog delicious scraps from the holiday table, unaware that this can cause allergies or health issues. For instance, that piece of chocolate cake could result in, at best, an upset tummy or, at worst, a visit to the emergency vet.
If your good intentions make you want to gift someone a new pet, please be very sure that it is a good fit on all levels. Or that cute floppy rescue dog may find himself rehomed yet again or returned to the shelter, even though he tried to be a good boy, really he did.
Keep in mind that dogs are creatures of habit. Try to make their holidays as stress-free as possible by not invading their space with luggage or displacing them for the season. They want to have a happy holiday, too, while waiting for Santa Paws to bring them treats.
My brother Walter the Doodle and I will be back next year with more barks of wisdom. We wish you blessings of the season.
Sadie Mae