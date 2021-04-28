Umatilla High School senior and U.S. Army Junior ROTC cadet Ben Mullins earned his private pilot’s license last month, flying out of Umatilla Airport under the tutelage of David Bruckner.
Mullins is a third-generation aviator. His father, retired Col. Chuck Mullins, spent his Air Force and career flying fighter jets; and “Papa” Buzz Mullins was an Air Force aviation mechanic who used his G.I. Bill benefits to obtain college and pilot instruction, which led to a 30-year stint flying for Eastern Airlines.