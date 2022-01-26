Where were you on Jan. 27, 1967? This week, we’ll look at the tragedy of Apollo 1 and the brave men we lost that day.
On Sept. 12, 1962, President John F. Kennedy made a speech at Rice University saying, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” In January 1967, the start of the Apollo program was on its way to fulfilling Kennedy’s bold challenge.
It was only a pre-flight test. The three astronauts of Apollo 1 were participating in a simulation of the upcoming February launch at Cape Canaveral on Jan. 27, 1967, but something went terribly wrong. The crew entered the command module at around 1 p.m. but a bad smell put the rehearsal countdown on hold. There were also communication problems. At 6:30 p.m., Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom said, “How are we going to get to the moon if we can’t talk between two or three buildings?” A minute later, a surge was recorded in the AC bus 2 voltage readings which indicated a short circuit somewhere. Seconds later a recording was captured along with a scream, “We have a fire in the cockpit!” Those watching the video feed saw Edward White II appear to reach for the hatch’s handle, but the command module “ruptured,” according to NASA, and flames and gas spilled out.
The Apollo hatch could only open inward and was held closed by a number of latches requiring tools to open it. Nearby technicians tried to get to the hatch, but were repeatedly driven back by heat and smoke. It took roughly five minutes for them to open the hatch, but only half a minute for the astronauts to perish.
Lost to us were Grissom, the second American in space; White, who crewed Gemini 4; and Roger B. Chaffee, who was on his first mission.
The accident led to a greater emphasis on safety for future Apollo launches, but it wasn’t the last of the tragedies of space travel for NASA.
