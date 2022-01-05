The first female White House staff member, the March of Dimes and two successful Mars rover missions are some of the things we’ll explore this week in our American history.
President Benjamin Harrison welcomed Alice Sanger as the first female White House staffer on Jan. 2, 1890. His presidency was considered “uneventful,” and Sanger’s appointment may have been an olive branch to the growing women’s suffrage movement, which gathered momentum during his presidency.
The March of Dimes was founded Jan. 3, 1938, by President Franklin Roosevelt, but where did the name come from? In the early 20th century, polio was one of the most feared diseases, paralyzing hundreds of thousands. During the Depression, the polio epidemic worsened. In 1938, Roosevelt, who had adult polio, decided to appeal to the general public for help. At one fundraiser, singer Eddie Cantor jokingly urged the public to send dimes to the president, coining the term March of Dimes. The public took his appeal seriously, flooding the White House with 2,680,000 dimes and thousands of dollars in donations.
This date in 1959, Alaska became the 49th and largest state in the Union.
The Mars Rover Spirit landed on Mars Jan. 3, 2004. Twenty-one days later, its twin, Opportunity, arrived safely. Their primary mission was expected to last 90 sols (the term used for Martian days). However, Spirit surveyed Mars for the next seven years, while Opportunity remained active until June 2018. It was one of the longest and most successful missions in NASA history. A survey of Martian rocks strongly suggested that water had once flowed there, and analysis of Opportunity’s landing site indicated it had once been the bed of a salty sea.
George Herman “Babe” Ruth became a New York Yankee on Jan. 5, 1920. He hit 714 home runs during his career. Yankee Stadium opened in 1923 and became known as “the house that Ruth built.”
Other than their first names, what did George Washington and George H.W. Bush have in common? Answer: Jan. 6 marriages. In 1759, 26-year-old George Washington married recently widowed Martha Dandridge Custis, who was the mother of two. They were married until his death in 1799. Almost 200 years later, in 1945, George Herbert Walker Bush, a decorated WWII hero, married his 18-year-old sweetheart, Barbara Pierce. He died in 2018.
Jan. 6, 1918, Theodore Roosevelt died at his estate overlooking Long Island Sound. In 1901, 43-year-old Roosevelt became the youngest president in history. He assumed office after President William McKinley was assassinated and was elected to a second term. Tropical diseases he contracted during his travels likely caused his death at age 60.
One of the most memorable blunders in the history of the United States Presidency happened in Japan on Jan. 8, 1992. Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa was hosting a dinner for President George H.W. Bush. Bush, who was 67 at the time, appeared to be in good health after playing tennis with the Emperor of Japan and his son that morning. However, during the dinner, Bush suddenly fell ill. He leaned forward, fell to his side, vomited into the lap of the Prime Minister and then fainted! Mrs. Bush, his aides and members of the Secret Service swiftly attended him. He was revived within moments, and was able to leave the dinner under his own power, apologizing for the incident. You can’t make this stuff up, can you?
