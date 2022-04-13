Are you familiar with the 1995 movie “Apollo 13” starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton? The movie is extremely close to the actual events.
On April 11, 1970, the third lunar landing mission was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral. The Apollo 13 crew was James Lovell, John Swigert and Fred Haise. The spacecraft’s destination was the Fra Mauro highlands of the moon, where astronauts were going to explore the Imbrium Basin and conduct geological experiments.
Shortly after an evening television broadcast on April 13, an oxygen tank exploded and the new mission objective became getting the Apollo 13 crew home alive.
At 9:08 p.m., the explosion rocked the spacecraft. Lovell reported to mission control: “Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”
Out the left-hand window, the Command Module’s oxygen could be seen venting into space. The original moon landing mission was aborted, and the next few days, a series of complex problems had to be solved in order to return the astronauts safely home.
Just before 1 p.m. on April 17, the Command Module re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, but mission control feared the heat shields had been damaged in the accident. The nation, and indeed the world, held its breath during the four minutes of radio silence, and then Apollo 13’s parachutes were spotted. The astronauts splashed down safely into the Pacific Ocean. None of the three ever returned to space.
The Apollo 13 mission was described as a “successful failure,” however, and their very survival serves as a testament to the human spirit and incredible ingenuity. Filmmaker Ron Howard portrayed the events as true to life as he could in the 1995 movie. It’s one of my favorites! Check it out when you have time.
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution meet monthly in Mount Dora. If you’re in-terested in pursuing membership, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com. Potential members are welcome to attend.