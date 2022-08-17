This week, we’ll look at some interesting facts and ask what part liquor played in our history.
To begin to answer the question, James Madison once lost an election because he refused to give free liquor to voters on election day. William Henry Harrison did just the opposite! He gave out whiskey in bottles shaped like log cabins during his campaign. Probably got him a vote or two, don’t you think?
President James Polk would have no nonsense in his White House. There wasn’t much entertainment either. In fact, dancing, card games and hard liquor were banned. They did, however, host the very first Thanksgiving Dinner at the White House.
Rutherford Hayes was nicknamed “Granny Hayes” because he didn’t smoke, drink or gamble.
Did you know that James Buchanan once tried to buy Cuba from Spain? I wonder how different world politics would be today if he’d succeeded. He could also “drink anyone under the table” and once consumed 16 shots of whiskey, never showing any signs of inebriation.
Unpopular Franklin Pierce’s party refused to renominate him. His reply to being cast out: “There is nothing left to do but get drunk.” Did you know Pierce was once arrested for running over an old lady with his horse? Before you ask, the answer is yes. Liquor was involved and the lady survived.
President Abraham Lincoln was once a bartender. He was also a really good wrestler and won all but one of about 300 matches. When he was re-elected in 1865, his new vice president, Andrew Johnson, was apparently drunk while giving his first speech in office. Don’t be too quick to judge, however. At the time Johnson was sick with typhoid fever and to relieve the symptoms the night before the inauguration, he used the medicine of the day: whiskey.
Apparently, there were some lingering effects because Johnson gave what was perceived as a trainwreck of a speech as Lincoln looked on in horror. The outgoing vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, begged the president to make Johnson stop talking. Later, Lincoln remarked, “It has been a severe lesson for Andy, but I do not think he will ever do it again.” Lincoln further said, “He made a slip the other day, but you need not be scared. Andy ain’t a drunkard.”
Our presidents were real people with their flaws, just like everyone else. Were they perfect? Far from it. Yet, I believe, for the most part, their hearts were in the right place. Once again, “you can’t make this stuff up.”
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating Bells Across America on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Eustis Historical Society.
For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com. This event is open to the public.