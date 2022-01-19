This week in our American history we’ll take a look at just one day – Jan. 20, a popular day for presidential inaugurations over the past many decades.
1945: Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated into his fourth and final term as the 32nd president. He remains the only president to serve four terms in office.
1949: Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president, authorized the dropping of the atomic bomb on Japan, ending World War Two in his first few months in office. A sign on his desk read, “The buck stops here.”
1961: John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president, was the first Catholic and youngest president. In his inauguration speech he said, “The torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans” and appealed to the country, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
1969: The 37th president, Richard M. Nixon, was inaugurated eight years after losing to Kennedy in 1960.
1977: Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, took the oath with a family Bible opened to Micah 6:8. The following day, he grants an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War.
1981: Minutes after the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, took the oath of office, 52 captives held at the U.S. embassy in Iran were released.
1993: William Clinton, the 42nd president, was the third youngest person to become President and the first from the Baby Boomer generation.
2009: The 44th president, Barack Obama, son of a black father from Kenya and a white mother from Kansas, became the first African American elected to this office.
2017: The 45th president, Donald Trump, became the oldest man to assume the presidency and the first to have no previous government or military experience.
2021: The 46th president, Joe Biden, took the oath of office amidst extraordinary political and health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
