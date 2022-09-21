The unexpected assassination of President John F. Kennedy led to Lyndon B. Johnson becoming our 36th president, but another factor that made his presidency possible was a fateful trip to the bathroom a couple decades previously.
While Johnson was a Naval Reserve Officer during WWII, he boarded a plane called the Wabash Cannonball for his one and only bombing mission in the South Pacific.
However, Johnson had to use the bathroom, so he got off the plane to answer the call of nature. By the time he returned, he found the seats occupied by other officers, and he was forced to fly on another B26.
As it turned out, Johnson’s full bladder saved his life. The Wabash Cannonball was shot down over water near Lae, New Guinea, killing everyone onboard.
That twist of fate wasn’t Johnson’s only brush with death. That same day in June 1942, he joined the crew of another bomber, the Heckling Hare, which was crippled in the middle of the mission because of a failed electrical generator. The plane struggled back to base under enemy fire. Johnson’s harrowing experiences that day boosted his political future by giving him status as a candidate who had seen combat. General Douglas MacArthur even awarded Johnson a Silver Star for his experience.
If not for his sudden need to relieve himself, Johnson might never have taken over the presidency after Kennedy’s death, and there might never have been a Medicare program, the passing of the Civil Rights Bill or the escalation of the Vietnam War.
