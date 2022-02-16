In honor of President’s Day, this week in our American history, we’ll reveal some interesting facts about one of our U.S. presidents.
Chester Alan Arthur was one of five presidents not elected to the office. He served as vice president under President James Garfield, and after the assassination of Garfield, he became the 21st president in 1881. Garfield had only served five months of his term when he died and a still grieving Arthur took the oath of office. Only a year and a half earlier, President Arthur’s wife, Ellen, had died of pneumonia.
President Arthur had a reputation for cronyism and allegedly demanded kickbacks from workers to support the Republican Party. However, when he took office, many were shocked when he became a reformer and ushered in the civil-service commission to crack down on the rampant spoils system. At the time, Mark Twain said it would be “hard to better” his administration.
Arthur’s do-gooder streak didn’t particularly please other Republicans, and he didn’t win his party’s nomination for re-election. Historians believed he didn’t campaign very aggressively for the nomination, quite possibly because he had a secret: Early in his presidential term, he learned he had a fatal kidney disease. Arthur died two years after leaving office.
So, what was it that turned Chester Arthur around? Was it the death of his wife? Or the sudden responsibility of the presidency? Could it have been his knowledge that he only had a short time to live? Only President Arthur knew for sure.
