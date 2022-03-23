Most of us think we know almost everything there is to know about our 16th U.S. president, Abraham Lincoln. However, this week in our American history, we’ll learn some little-known facts about him, along with one of his favorite desserts – and it’s named in his honor.
I bet you wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Lincoln wasn’t much of an eater. At 6’4” he weighed in at 180 pounds. According to John Hay, his personal secretary, Lincoln’s lunch was usually not much more than a biscuit and some fruit, with a glass of milk. At dinner he “ate sparingly of one or two courses.” Hay said Lincoln “ate less than anyone I know.”
It’s said that Lincoln really enjoyed a good cup of coffee. Corned beef and cabbage was another favorite meal, and it was said he never turned away cauliflower with a cheese sauce.
Mrs. Lincoln had a gem up her sleeve, to tempt the president’s appetite when the stresses of office kept him from eating. Here’s the modernized version if you’d like to make it for your family. I plan to make it for our family’s Easter celebration.
Abraham Lincoln Cake
6 large egg whites
2 cups sugar, divided
1 1⁄4 cups blanched almonds, toasted and chopped
1 cup butter
3 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 1⁄2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon almond extract
Frost with boiled icing (Meringue)
Beat egg whites until frothy, then add 1 cup sugar and beat until egg whites have stiff peaks. Cream butter and remaining cup of sugar until light and fluffy. Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Add vanilla and almond extracts to buttermilk. Add nuts with flour mixture. Add wet ingredients to dry by ingredients by thirds. Fold beaten egg whites into batter. Place greased wax paper in cake pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until toothpick inserted comes out dry. Frost with boiled icing.
Boiled Icing (which is actually meringue)
1 1/2 cups sugar
2/3 cup water
1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
3 egg whites
pinch salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water with a pinch of cream of tartar. Boil the sugar until it reaches 245 degrees F. Meanwhile, put the egg whites and a pinch of salt in the bowl of a mixer with the whisk attachment. Beat until the egg whites are peaked. Slowly pour the sugar syrup into the egg whites. You don’t want the sugar mixture to splash or to cook the egg whites. Beat on medium high about 7 minutes. If you created the perfect frosting, it will be light, fluffy and have a glossy appearance.
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution hope you enjoy this little bit of our American history.