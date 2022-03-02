This week in our American history, we’ll take a glimpse at our 19th U.S. president and share one of his favorite recipes.
On March 3, 1877, Rutherford B. Hayes, was sworn in as president in the Red Room of the White House. Two days later, he was again inaugurated in a public ceremony. Why? Some historians claimed Hayes received threats on his life due to the hotly contested election, which included accusations of a fraudulent vote count.
Hayes was a devout, honest and principled man. His nickname, “Old Granny” came from his attention to manners and his teetotaling lifestyle. In fact, alcohol was banned from the White House while he was in office. Advisors and cabinet members often joined Hayes and his family in their twice-daily prayer and in singing hymns.
Did you know President Hayes kept a diary from the age of 12 until his death? Also, his favorite meal was his wife Lucy Webb Hayes’ recipe for cornmeal pancakes. Here is the “modernized” version of her recipe, in case you’d like to try making it.
1 cup sweet corn kernels, frozen or fresh
2 eggs, beaten
1 tablespoon cream
1 teaspoon melted butter, plus more for greasing the griddle
2 tablespoons flour, more if needed
Salt to taste
Run kernels through a food processor until crushed, but not completely pureed. (In season, you can just grate the raw corn off the cob.) Place in mixing bowl and add eggs and cream. Beat well and salt to taste. Add the butter and flour, more if necessary to hold the batter together, although it will be a bit thin.
Put griddle on medium to medium-high heat. Test a little batter to see that it is of the right consistency. Use a small cookie scoop to portion each cake. Be patient. Wait until the edges of the batter cook before flipping. Remove from griddle when you can push your finger on the center of the pancake and it bounces back. Keep warm in the oven at 200 degrees until all are done.
Serve immediately as a dinner or soup side dish, or at breakfast.
The Ocklawaha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invite anyone interested in pursuing membership to attend the next meeting. Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com for more information. The discovery of your family’s American History could be closer than you think!