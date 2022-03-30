“Hello? This is the president speaking.”
President Herbert Hoover had a phone installed on his desk in the Oval Office of the White House on March 29, 1929. Did you know that before then, the President of the United States had to use a phone located in the foyer outside his office?
Telephones and a switchboard were installed in the White House in 1878 at the insistence of President Rutherford Hayes. However, Hoover had the first phone installed on the president’s desk. Can you believe nobody thought the president needed a phone in his office? In fact, previous executives thought it undignified to speak from the Oval Office by telephone.
Hoover made it clear that he intended to take control of the government and that the lackadaisical Coolidge years were over. It took a while to get the line properly working, and he complained to his aides when his son couldn’t get through to him from an outside line. Since then, literally millions of telephone calls have been made from the president’s desk in the Oval Office.
The battle wasn’t over, though. While subsequent presidents had their own phones, they didn’t have a private line until 1993. President Bill Clinton complained that anyone in the White House could listen in on his calls by picking up an extension and pressing a button. He had a point!
