October could easily be called “Presidents’ Month” because six U.S. presidents were born in that month. It kind of makes you wonder why President’s Day is in February rather than October, doesn’t it? Here they are, in chronological order.
John Adams was born Oct. 30, 1735. Did you know he was a hopeless romantic? In his letters to his wife, Abigail, he called her “dearest friend.” He’s also responsible for the creation of the United States Marine Band. He signed an Act of Congress for its creation in 1798.
Rutherford B. Hayes was born Oct. 4, 1822. Our 19th president held the first Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Even before he was elected, he announced that he would only serve one term as president. Did you know that future president William McKinley was a private in Hayes’ regiment during the Civil War?
Chester A. Arthur was born Oct. 5, 1829. “Chet,” as he was called, was a night owl and known to stay up past 2 a.m. Did you know he held the first-ever White House yard sale? Among the items up for grabs were an old pair of Abraham Lincoln’s pants and one of John Quincey Adams’ hats!
Theodore Roosevelt was born Oct. 27, 1858. He was known for his excellent memory. Did you know he wrote about 35 books in his lifetime? He was also the first president to win a Nobel Peace Prize and known for his love of grilled cheese sandwiches.
Dwight Eisenhower was born Oct. 14, 1890. Not only was he a U.S. Army five-star general, he was also the first president to hold a televised news conference. During his term in office, Alaska and Hawaii joined the United States. Did you know he was also a painter? In fact, he painted more than 200 landscapes and portraits.
Jimmy Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924 as James Earl Carter, Jr. Did you know he was the first U.S. president born in a hospital? He had solar panels installed on White House grounds in 1979 to heat water on the property. He is also the oldest living and longest-lived president. He just celebrated his 98th birthday, and his wife, Rosalynn, is 95.
