This week in our American history, we take a look at two presidents who were grandfather and grandson.
William Henry Harrison was born in Berkeley, Virginia, on Feb., 9, 1773. His father, Benjamin Harrison, was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. At the age of 18, William enlisted in the U.S. Army and found military life to be quite satisfactory. In 1801, at the age of 28, he was elected governor of Indiana. Later, he served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In 1840, he was elected the ninth U.S. president. He delivered the longest inaugural address in history on a bitterly cold March morning and caught a cold. This later turned into pneumonia, and Harrison became the first U.S. president to die in office. He also held the office for the shortest period of time, only 32 days.
Fast forward to 1889. Benjamin Harrison, the grandson of William Henry Harrison, became the 23rd U.S. president. As one of the least known presidents, he’s thought to be the most forgotten president, as well. At only 5’6”, he was only slightly taller than James Madison, the shortest president, but he was much heavier. He was also the last president to sport a full beard. Foul weather seemed to befall both president Harrisons. Benjamin took his oath of office during a rainstorm in which outgoing President Grover Cleveland held an umbrella over his head. Unlike his grandfather, Benjamin’s speech was brief. During his presidency, more states were added to the Union than at any other time. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho and Wyoming officially became part of the United States of America. His administration saw the battle at Wounded Knee, the Land Rush of 1889 and the opening of Ellis Island.
Fun fact: Benjamin Harrison is the only president to be preceded and succeeded by the same individual. That individual was Grover Cleveland – but that’s a story for another day.
