President James Buchanan was born on April 23, 1791. The son of Scottish and Irish immigrants, he became a successful lawyer before entering politics and eventually becoming the 15th president of the U.S. What do you really know about the nation’s only bachelor president? His niece, Harriet Johnston, served as First Lady during his presidency, but have you ever wondered why he never married?
One of the strangest mysteries in American history is the story of Buchanan and Anne Caroline Coleman, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. In 1819, they fell in love and were engaged to be married. While Buchanan was frantically busy working on a lawsuit and for a district congressman, he apparently neglected Anne without pausing to recognize the possible implications of his activity. The citizens of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, began to draw their own conclusions, and the rumors blossomed.
Buchanan was accused of having an affair with another woman, and whether or not that was true, Anne broke off the engagement. Early on the morning of Dec. 9, 1819, a messenger brought news to Buchanan that Anne had died suddenly. Her family blamed Buchanan for her death, and he wasn’t allowed to go to her funeral.
Strangely, the afternoon before her death friends met her on the street and described her as being “in the vigour of health.” Later that evening she was laboring under a fit of hysterics and convulsions. By midnight she was dead. The attending physician said it was the first instance he ever knew of hysteria producing death. Rumors of suicide immediately arose, but no one could produce evidence. From her physician’s records, and the agreement of most of the later stories, it appeared Anne died of an overdose of laudanum, though no one could be sure if it was taken on purpose or by accident.
After Anne’s death, the heartbroken future president wrote to Anne’s father Robert, but he refused to open it. In the letter, Buchannan stated, “happiness has fled me forever.” That appears to have been true, since James Buchanan never married. He died in 1868.
You’d think that would be the end of the story, right? Well, it gets even stranger. Anne’s younger sister, Sarah, had a similar fate! Robert Coleman also disapproved of Sarah’s fiancé, Rev. William Muhlenberg. In fact, for some reason, he forbade her to ever see him again. Upon Coleman’s death in 1825, Sarah hoped to finally marry Rev. Muhlenberg, but her father granted his sons Edward and James the right to approve of Sarah’s spouse. Unfortunately, Edward also disapproved. Sarah allegedly fled to Philadelphia and committed suicide. Once again, there was no proof. Both Anne and Sarah were the same age when they both died under suspicious circumstances.
Well, I’m not detective, but that sounds a little too much of a coincidence to be coincidence. You can’t make this stuff up!
History is filled with fascinating stories like this one. The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution is dedicated to the preservation of history, promoting patriotism and securing America's future through education.