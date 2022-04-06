This week in our American History, we’ll glance into the life of First Lady Abigail Adams.
I have long admired Abigail Adams and, in my opinion, she was a woman ahead of her time. She was born Nov. 11, 1744, in Massachusetts and married John Adams in 1764. She wasn’t formally educated, but her family had a large library and her mother taught Abigail and her sisters reading, writing and mathematics.
John and Abigail had six children together, and one of those would someday become the sixth U.S. president.
In a letter dated March 31, 1776, Abigail writes to her husband urging him and other members of the Continental Congress not to forget about the nation’s women. The future first lady wrote in part, “I long to hear that you have declared an independency. And, by the way, in the new code of laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make, I desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.” Nearly 150 years later, the 19th Amendment was passed giving women the right to vote.
More than the rights of women were on her mind at the dawn of the American Revolution. The world was also fighting smallpox. With John in Philadelphia where the Declaration of Independence had just been announced, she was left to care for their family on her own.
Abigail heard about a new procedure that might protect her and her children, so she traveled 10 miles from their home to Boston, to be inoculated. Dr. Thomas Bullfinch had become an expert in the controversial treatment, which involved infecting the recipient with a mild case of the deadly disease. As much as Abigail feared inoculation, she feared smallpox even more. More than 100,000 people in the colonies had already died of it.
Abigail wrote to her husband, “God grant that we may all go comfortably through the distemper.” Abigail and their children went through the process and survived.
Thankfully, there is no current evidence of naturally occurring smallpox transmission anywhere in the world today.
Abigail and John Adams have been referred to as “America’s first power couple.” Their correspondence of over 1,000 letters written between 1762 and 1801 continues to give historians a unique perspective on domestic and political life during the revolutionary era.
Did you know Abigail Adams and Barbara Bush are the only first ladies to have been married to one U.S. president and the mother of another?
Join the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution in uncovering your family’s journey through history. For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.