Have you ever wondered what’s on top of the Washington Monument? The aluminum cap is actually inscribed! It includes notable names and dates in the monument’s construction, but on the east, facing the rising sun, the Latin words “Laus Deo” are engraved. “Laus Deo” translates to “Praise be to God.”
Many have wondered what’s buried under the Washington Monument. At a 1848 ceremony, a container holding copies of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence was buried in the cornerstone. Abraham Lincoln was present at the ceremony, along with James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Dolley Madison and Alexander Hamilton’s widow, Betsey Hamilton. The guest of honor was the sitting President James K. Polk.
The Washington Monument was officially dedicated on Feb. 21, 1885. In a speech written for the event, there was one memorable line: “An earthquake may shake its foundations ... but the character which it commemorates and illustrates is secure.” Coincidentally, an earthquake measuring 5.8 struck on Aug. 22, 2011, which damaged the monument. It was repaired and 994 days after the earthquake, the landmark reopened to the public.
The Monument is an engineering marvel. In fact, its blocks are held together by just gravity and friction. Yes, you read that right – No mortar was used in the construction! When it was dedicated, it was the world’s tallest building and stood at 555 feet 5 inches tall.
Next time you’re in Washington, D.C., you can visit the monument free of charge. However, tickets need to be ordered in advance. You may choose to climb the stairs, but the elevator ride to the top is quite an experience! It takes just 70 seconds to reach the top level at 500 feet above the ground!
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will meet again on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Anyone interested in pursuing membership and attending one of our meetings should contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.