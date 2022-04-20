While Easter is behind us this year, the first White House Easter Egg Roll was held on April 22, 1878. President Rutherford B. Hayes agreed to open the White House Grounds on Easter Monday. Over 10,000 children, who had the day off from school, marched up to the White House gates with their Easter baskets. The event lasted all day, and the St. Louis Globe-Democrat reported “the noise was so great that in the House and Senate Chambers it drowned all other sounds.” The mass of romping children ruined the grass. What did Congress do? They passed a law to stop the use of the area to prevent destruction and injury. President Ulysses S. Grant actually signed the bill.
In 1885, young egg rollers marched into the East Room of the White House asking for a meeting with President Grover Cleveland. When the president met with them, the children charmed him into reinstating the annual event, and the egg roll receptions became customary.
In 1889, President Benjamin Harrison added music to the event. He ordered the U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own,” to play music while the children frolicked on the South Lawn.
In 1918, World War One food restrictions wouldn’t allow the Egg Roll, and it was cancelled. In 1929, the White House Easter Egg Roll was broadcast on radio for the first time. For security reasons, the event was cancelled in 1942 with the onset of World War Two and remained that way until 1969.
In 1969, the tradition was revived with a White House staff member putting on a white jumpsuit and Peter Rabbit mask and shaking children’s hands.
Wooden eggs with signatures of famous people were first used in 1981 and soon became the official White House Easter Egg Roll keepsakes.
In 1998, the festivities were broadcast live on the internet and for the first time in 2009, tickets were distributed online. There were some years when the event was cancelled due to inclement weather and in 2020 and 2021, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the event was to take place on April 18. Although tickets are free to the public, they must be requested through an online lottery. If you’re planning to be in the area next year, this is an event you might want to participate in.
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its last meeting before the summer break on May 7. For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.