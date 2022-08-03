Some military traditions make sense. You know, little things that show mutual respect, like leaders waiting to eat until their team has been served. Then there are these.
After aviators get to a new unit, they go through an unofficial ceremony of receiving their call signs. Some of them are not very flattering. For example, if you eat a Pop-Tart one time in front of another pilot, you might hear, “good going, Pop-Tart,” and that’s your call sign.
Before being deployed, Marine infantrymen who have never deployed shave their heads. In all my research on the matter, no one seems to know why.
An old Navy tradition has it that the ship’s cook shines the ship’s bell and the ship’s bugler shines the ship’s whistle.
Once commissioned, an officer buys the first salute received and is expected to earn every one after that. Traditionally, the first salute is paid for with a silver dollar.
It’s no secret that traditions are very much a part of our military. In fact, a Navy captain who took over as the commanding officer of Naval Station, Pearl Harbor noticed two sailors who appeared to be “guarding” a bench in front of the building.
The captain walked over to the two seamen and asked them why they were guarding the bench. One of the seamen said, “We don’t know sir. The previous commanding officer told us to, so we are guarding it! We believe it’s some sort of base tradition.”
The captain called his predecessor to ask him why he wanted sailors to guard this particular bench. The reply: “I don’t know. The previous captain had sailors guarding the bench, so I kept the tradition.”
The captain went back to another four commanding officers until he found a 100-year-old retired admiral. The captain called the admiral and asked him, “Excuse me sir. I’m the commanding officer of Naval Station Pearl Harbor. There’s two sailors assigned to guard a bench outside my office. I heard that you started this tradition. Can you tell me why, sir?”
After a long pause, the admiral said, “What? Is the paint still wet?”
That, my friends, is how traditions get started!
