This week, we take a look at PT-109 and her commander, Lt. John F. Kennedy, along with other notable wartime figures.
Aug. 1, 1943, American PT (patrol boat) number 109 was struck by a Japanese torpedo, slicing it in half. Two crewmen were killed, but 11 survived, including Kennedy, who of course later became the 35th President of the U.S. A film dramatizing this event opened in 1963.
Two days later, on the morning of Aug. 3, 1943, President Warren G. Harding, returning home after a tour of Alaska and the west coast, suffered a stroke and died. Later that morning, Vice President Calvin Coolidge became the 30th U.S. president. He was sworn in by his father, a notary public, at his home in Vermont by the light of a kerosene lamp, with his hand on the family Bible.
Several centuries earlier, Christopher Columbus set sail for the New World on the same date, in 1492, in command of three ships, the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria.
Aug. 7, 1782, President George Washington creates the Badge for Military Merit, known as the Purple Heart. Only three known Revolutionary War soldiers received the Purple Heart: Elijah Churchill, William Brown and Daniel Bissell, Jr. After the Revolutionary War, the medal was largely forgotten until 1931, when General Douglas MacArthur took up the cause in hopes of reinstating it. On George Washington’s 200th birthday, the U.S. War Department announced the creation of the Order of the Purple Heart. It is the oldest American military decoration for military merit.
