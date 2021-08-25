This week, we look at some of the interesting, fun and tragic events in our American history.
The International Red Cross was founded on Aug. 22, 1864. Inspired by their work, American Clara Barton and some of her friends founded the American Red Cross in 1881. The Red Cross is well known for rising to the challenge when disaster strikes. They provide temporary shelter and emergency supplies, which are vital to helping people in the immediate aftermath. Along with medical professionals, they are among the first on the scene in a catastrophe.
Here’s a fun fact for all those chefs out there: On Aug. 23, 1902, pioneer cookbook author Fannie Farmer opened a school for cooking. In 1896, her first cookbook introduced the concept of using standardized measuring spoons and cups, as well as level measurement. In doing so, she changed the way Americans prepared food forever. Using standardized measurements, the recipe should come out the same every time. Anyone who enjoys cooking knows that too much of one ingredient and too little of another can be, literally, a recipe for disaster! Next time you try out a new recipe, thank Miss Farmer for its success.
First Lady Dolly Madison saved a portrait of George Washington, on Aug. 23, 1814, when British troops looted the White House during the War of 1812 and feasted on the president’s food before burning the building. Only a heavy rainstorm prevented the entire building from being destroyed. The White House was rebuilt by 1817.
One of the best-loved movies in history opened in theatres around the United States on Aug. 25, 1939. “The Wizard of Oz,” based on the 1900 children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum, starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, the young Kansas farm girl. The first Major League baseball game was televised literally the next day, Aug. 26. Announcer Red Barber called the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Also on this day in 1920, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted by the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
Aug. 27, 1908, President Lyndon Baines Johnson was born in Stonewall, Texas. He served in the House of Representatives until World War Two, when he served in the Navy. During his service, he was awarded the Silver Star for Bravery in combat in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to the House of Representatives until elected to the Senate in 1948. In 1961, he was vice president under President John F. Kennedy. On Nov. 22, 1963, following the assassination of President Kennedy, he was sworn in as the 36th president while aboard Air Force One.
From movies, hobbies and the people and events that shape our world, our American history is so rich. The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates that rich history and the people who make it great. For more information, contact June Perry at Spooker15@aol.com.