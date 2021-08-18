This week, we take a look at some uniquely American people and events.
Aug. 15, 1935, American entertainer Will Rogers and aviation pioneer Wiley Post were both killed in a plane crash near Point Barrow, Alaska. Rogers was born on Nov. 4, 1879, in the Cherokee Nation Indian Territory of Oklahoma, which became the 46th state in 1907. He was hugely popular in the United States for his leading political wit and one of the highest paid Hollywood film stars. He is affectionately referred to as America’s Cowboy Philosopher.
Aug. 16 marks the death of three American legends. In 1948, George Herman “Babe” Ruth died at age 53. During his career, he hit 715 home runs and his record stood until it was broken in 1974 by Hank Aaron. Singer Elvis Presley died of a heart attack this date in 1977, and the world lost singer Aretha Franklin in 2018. She was 76.
One of history’s great unsolved mysteries began on Aug. 17, 1590, when John White returned from England to Roanoke Island with a load of supplies for the 115 English settlers he left behind. They searched the area off the coast of present-day North Carolina the following day but found no trace of the colony (now called the Lost Colony) that he had left three years earlier. Although there are many theories about what happened to the settlers, it remains a mystery to this day.
Aug. 18, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified after Tennessee – by just one vote – became the 36th state to approve it, capping the 72-year fight to win women the right to vote in the U.S.
William Jefferson “Bill” Clinton, the 42nd President of the U.S was born in Hope, Arkansas, Aug. 19, 1946.
Nasa’s Viking 1 found a place in history on Aug. 20, 1975, when it became the first U.S. mission to land on Mars and return images of the surface.
