Editor’s note: David W. Burnsed, M.D., wrote these words seven months before he died of COVID-19 in April 2021. He was a practicing surgeon in Leesburg for 46 years and continued to practice medicine at the time of his death, according to his wife, Nan. “Our nation has recently hit the milestone of one million deaths from COVID, and this piece shows a physician’s insight before it claimed his life,” she wrote.
There is a soulless monster moving across the lands of mankind.
No respecter of persons by age, race or origin, it strikes randomly and everywhere.
It attacks without warning, and its level of destruction is random and fierce.
For the lucky, the attack is without symptoms, for others deadly and all levels between.
Mankind’s combined efforts are frantic, and so far without preventive results.
Each man, each child is a pinball in the bowling alley of the monster’s deadly game.,
For each person struck, the sorrow, the pain and the tears are mainly private in each victim’s heart and loving circle.
But the pain of each society is remarkably similar, bringing sorry, frustration, and anger,
Sometimes directed at God in whatever way they see him,
More often directed at whatever institution or political groups each person chooses to blame.
The efforts of each country and countries combined, are seen as too little, or too late, or ill conceived, although the frustrations and anger of those in charge and those in research are apparent for all to see.
This monster does not stand alone in the annals of history, with past tragedies recorded as just as pathetic and just as frustrating and just as rife with sorry, pain and experienced loss.
We cry out to God and those in charge and those struggling with their extraordinary talents laboring dawn to dark in their citadels of knowledge and frantic research, who also feel their efforts are too little and too late for not only their countrymen but also their families and sometimes themselves.
Alas, alas someone save us, is breathed silently or shouted alone with our mounting sorrow and frustration.
But for many, the cavalry of the hopeful and hoped for rescuers will not arrive in time, as we each grieve for ourselves, our families, and the millions each of us know are suffering with us in every land.