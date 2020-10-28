Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Bailey, a decorated combat Marine who monitored the USMC's response to the Global War on Terrorism as the Corps' Director of Plans, Policies and Operations, is the Guest of Honor for Lake Couny VetFest, according to Keith Totten, one of the event organizers.
Now retired and serving as Vice-President of External Affairs at Austin Peay University in Kentucky, the general led the 2nd Marine Regiment into Operation Iraqi Freedom and later became the first African American to command the storied lst Marine Division.
The St. Augustine native attended Austin Peay on a football scholarship before serving 41 years in the Marines where he earned two masters degrees and participated in a fellowship with the Foreign Relations Council. Other
duty highlights included the top command slots in recruiting, armored reconnaissance and the Expeditionary Warfare School.
For further information on VetFest's exciting three days of activities, please call (352) 483-5491, logon to eustis.org/events-flyers or consult the Lake County Vet Fest page on Facebook.