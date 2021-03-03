Experience the culture and artistry of Native American people March 5–7 at the Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow.
To be held at Renninger’s Twin Market, 20651 U.S. Hwy 441, Mt. Dora, the family-friendly event will feature Native American dance, music, food, arts/crafts and much more.
Grounds open at 9 a.m., with entertainment starting at 10 a.m. daily. Featured entertainers include Celtic/Native American violinist Arvel Bird, Grammy and NAMA award-winning singer Joanne Shenandoah and flutist Jack “Flute” Holland, along with many other performers.
Friday is Children’s Day, which is open at no charge to everyone
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, a full line-up of performers will start at 4 p.m.
Grand Entries will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1p.m. Before each Grand Entry, entertainers will be performing. After each Grand Entry, there will be inter-tribal, traditional and social dancing.
Admission for adults is $7, with multi-day admission $10. Children under age 12 and active/retired or service personnel will be admitted free of charge.
Due to COVID-19, all guests are asked to wear masks and abide by CDC guidelines.
For additional information, visit www.ThunderSpiritFamily.com or call 352-636-4271.