The Annual Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow, Honoring the Sacred Path, will be held on Friday, Saturday, Sunday; February 28th, February 29th, & March 1st at Renninger’s Twin Markets in Mount Dora, Florida.
Pow Wow is OPEN to the PUBLIC, everyone is invited. You are invited to experience the sight and sounds of the powwow as Native American drummers, flutists, storytellers, singers and dancers perform in their colorful regalia.
Pow Wow’s are the Na-tive American people’s way of meeting together to join in dancing, singing, renewing old friend- ships and making new ones. There will be an outstanding collection of Native American Artisans, Trad-rs and Exhibits (tee pees, weavers, flint knappers, beaders, etc) they will be bringing their Creativity, Culture, Native American jewelry, dreamcatchers, clothing and crafts. Food booths featured Indian tacos, fry bread, buffalo burgers and much more.
Gates open at 9AM and the full roster non-stop entertainment starts at 10AM every day. Friday begins with Children’s Day from 10AM – 2PM (free to the public). There will be special demonstrations and dancing. After Children’s Day we will start with our award winning entertainers: Native American legendary violinist/storyteller, Arvel Bird; Grammy Award Winner, Joanne Shenandoah; Tloke Nahuake, Aztec Dancers; just to name a few… Grand Entry Schedule: Friday – 7PM; Saturday – 1PM & 7PM; Sunday- 1PM.
Admission is only $7.00 per person (Multi-Day $10.00). Children under 12; Active, Retired Military or Service Persons are admitted free. Everyone is welcome. Bring the whole family and spend the day! Bring your chairs and/or blankets to sit on; seating is available.
Pow Wow takes place in an area above Renninger’s Flea Market, located at 20651 (New) Hwy 441 in Mount Dora.
For additional information call Tony at 352-636-4271 or visit www.thun-deringspiritfamily.com