March 3–5, join Thundering Spirit Family Powwow and experience the culture and artistry of Native American people at Renninger’s Twin Market, located at 20651 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Mount Dora. The event will be set up in the back field on the flea market side.
The event, themed “Honoring Earth’s Guardian,” will feature Native American dance, music, food, arts/crafts and more.
Grounds will be open to the public 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. daily.
Featured entertainers will include Celtic/Native American violinist Arvel Bird; Lowery Begay, two-time world champion hoop dancer/flutist; and flutist Jack “Flute” Holland.
Friday is Children’s Day, open to everyone at no charge, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. After Children’s Day, a full line-up of performers will start at 4 p.m.
Grand entries will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Before each grand entry, entertainers will perform for the audience. After each grand entry, there will be intertribal, traditional and social dancing.
Admission is $10 per day, with a multi-day pass for $15. Children under age 12 and active/retired or service personnel admitted free.