New Vision for Independence, based in Leesburg, is accepting nominations for its sixth annual Axy Awards for the most blind-friendly businesses in Lake, Sumter and The Villages.
“We want to hear your nominations for the best, most blind-friendly customer service in these categories. We’d especially love to recognize our local, small businesses,” the organization says.
In September, a vote will be taken and the most blind-friendly business in categories including restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers and more will receive awards at an annual luncheon in December.
In addition, the organization’s board of directors is looking for talented volunteers with a vision for the organization. Visit newvisionfl.org/board for more information.
For more information about the organization and its programs, call 352-435-5040 and visit http://newvisionfl.org/newsletter.