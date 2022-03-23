Each year, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties designates a Hometown Hero for each county – and it’s time to nominate this year’s heroes.
The organization describes Hometown Heroes as those who have made a difference in your community, someone who has gone above and beyond, doing far more than what was asked or expected.
“Lives have been changed because of what your Hometown Hero has shared or made happen. Not all heroes wear capes and most heroes don’t even consider their actions to be heroic. For that reason, who you designate as a hero, and why, has a wide range of options. We accept and consider all of them and look forward to reviewing your nominations,” according to the organization.
To submit a nomination, go to www.uwls.org/hometown-hero-nomination.
The annual Hometown Hero Hoedown will be April 29 at the Far Reach Ranch in Tavares.
Visit www.uwls.org.