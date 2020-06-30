For the past few weeks, my husband and I have power walked the steep hills that surround a lake a couple blocks from our home. At first, climbing each hill was an arduous feat, with me huffing and puffing and my husband conquering them like a fifteen-year-old boy.
Was I discouraged? You betcha! I wanted to go home, get my hydration on and chillax. Mark, who knows me better than any human on earth, encouraged me. “Baby, come on. You already won. You pushed through the lazy to show up on the hill.”
His words spoke to me, a firm reminder that I’m more than enough and can conquer any hill, mountain or problem.
All of us have that ability, but sometimes we get spiritually lazy, neglecting time in the Word, time with God, time in praise and worship, etc.
It’s when we crush the couch-potato mindset and become intentional to show up for the hill, we renew our strength.
Let’s keep the metaphors rolling with one of my all-time favs:
Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait for the Lord [who expect, look for, and hope in Him] shall change and renew their strength and power; they shall lift their wings and mount up [close to God] as eagles [mount up to the sun]; they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint or become tired.
Powerful!
There’s much to unpack in this scripture, but let’s focus on renewal. God knew that when we spent time with Him, really leaned on Him, that we would experience a refreshed mind, soul and body, a persevering strength that can only come from Him.
God’s favorite part of the day is time spent with us. It’s up to us to change our minds about how we’re spending our time and allotting a portion of our 24 hours to God Who created it in the first place. When we do, we win. We’re renewed.
How do we prioritize time with God?
Today’s Practice:
1. Setup a reminder in your phone that you’re going to devote a certain amount of time to God. At 6:15 am every morning, a reminder pops up on my phone that reads: Pray, Meditate, Word to remind me of this valuable time.
2. Use your commute as a time to worship by talking to God or listening to worship music and praising Him.
3. If your house is full of little ones, lock yourself in the bathroom or bedroom so you can communicate with God, even if it’s just for a few, precious minutes.
4. Instead of Netflix and chilling, grab your Bible and discover how much God genuinely loves you.
Last Saturday I graduated from power walking those hills, to running them because I kept showing up.
Let me encourage you the way my husband encouraged me. You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you!
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.