They say when the going gets tough, the tough get going. In other words, these grin-and-bear-it folks don’t give up. They pull up those bootstraps, power through and bust through problems like the Kool-Aid man.
This philosophy may sound easier said than done when we’re dealing with unforeseen struggles that can hamper our mood, attitudes and mental health, but it beats resting on any laurels or cowering in the proverbial corner.
I like what Winston Churchill said: “When you’re going through hell, keep going.”
These wise words implore us to not give up and persevere like our lives depend upon it, because, likely, it will in some form or fashion.
God hasn’t called us to throw in the old towel. He’s given us a spirit of love and a sound mind. His love conquerors any and everything we could ever face, inwardly and outwardly.
It’s not time to shut ourselves off—board up our hearts and minds in the name of fear— but rather it’s time to encourage ourselves and one another, it’s time to shine and prove that we are followers of Christ.
John 15:8 When you bear (produce) much fruit, My Father is honored and glorified, and you show and prove yourselves to be true followers of Mine.
The awesome thing is we’ve all been fashioned with gifts that prove Who God is.
Romans 12:5-6 …though there are many of us, we are one body in Christ, and individually we belong to each other. We have different gifts that are consistent with God’s grace that has been given to us…
What does it benefit us or the world if we bury our gifts and talents? When we employ them, everyone wins.
Matthew 5:15-16 Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.
When we’re tempted to wallow in a bleak outlook or give in to anger or fear, we have the same opportunity to trust God’s Word and His way of doing things.
This week’s practice:
Study Jesus’ love commandments in Matthew 22:37-40. We’re to love God above all and love one another as we do ourselves. Which means loving ourselves is pretty important in God’s book.
Persuade your heart with God’s love. When we see ourselves as He does, our outlook changes and we will want to help ourselves and benefit others.
Shine the light of your talents in order to help someone or a group of people.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests.