Women and girls of all ages are invited to SPARKLE! – a unique celebration planned for the afternoon of Feb. 26.
The event is sponsored by a local group of women, HeartSisters, who welcome women of all ages and backgrounds who need a fun little break to gather with women from all over Lake County. Attendees are invited to wear sparkly clothes and accessories.
SPARKLE stands for “showing people authentic respect, kindness, and love every day.”
Music, dancing, singing, refreshments and sparkling door prizes will guarantee a time of enjoyment for all. Students from the Depot Dance Studio will delight the audience, followed by guest speaker/singer Carolyn Pankalla, who has traveled the world performing and telling her story. Suzanne Reynolds also will share her unique personal story to further inspire the audience.
Linda Smith, who originated HeartSisters with her friend Marsha Ayers, will welcome everyone and offer her own story of having lost her husband to leukemia when she was in her twenties and expecting their first child. When her friend went through a similar tragedy the following year, they learned they needed to depend on one another as sisters of the heart, and HeartSisters was born.
Since then, chapters have been formed in several states, but the largest ones are here in Lake County. HeartSisters is not new to our area as 35-five “sisters” came together last year to write each of their own personal stories in their recently featured book, titled “HeartSisters.”
These books as well as gifts such as “sparkly” earrings and other items will be available at the event, held at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 550 Hatfield Drive in Umatilla. The emcee for the afternoon is Dr. Debra Peppers, who will raffle off many prizes.
An original painting created for this event by local artist Amy Sellers will be auctioned that afternoon. It can be seen and bid on at her shop, Forever Fabulous, at 82 N. Central Avenue in Umatilla. Call 352-549-1298. Sparkly gifts and classes are also available there.
The event will run 12:30–3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and may also be purchased at Forever Fabulous or by calling Linda at 765-4253-450. Tickets will be $12 at the door.
All proceeds go to assist local charities and women and children in need. View more information at www.saltandlightministry.com.