Editor’s note: The Aug. 23 Primary Election Day is just around the corner. To help voters make their decisions, Triangle News Leader asked candidates running for public office to answer a few questions about themselves and their platforms. Not everyone responded to the requests, but we will be publishing all of the responses received. This week, school board candidates are highlighted on pages 8–11.
Next week, we will feature additional candidates.
Have you received your new Voter Information Card? All Lake County registered voters were sent new cards in recent weeks, according to Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays. If you haven’t received yours yet, or have moved within the last five years, Hays recommends reviewing, confirming and – if necessary – updating mailing addresses on file with the Elections Office.
“It is imperative for each voter to verify their correct mailing address in our database,” Hays said. “All registered voters have been mailed new Voter Information cards. Due to addresses that aren’t current, we are experiencing an unusual rate of returned cards to our office.”
Hays also said the new Congressional and Legislative districts have required many changes to precincts and assigned Election Day polling places.
Florida Law requires those who plan to vote in person on Election Day to vote in their assigned precincts, so be sure to check the polling location on your voter card before heading out to vote.
Visit www.lakevotes.gov to check the status of your registration or call the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734 to verify mailing addresses.