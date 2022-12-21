TAVARES, FL —The Lake County Clerk’s Office was happy to once again bring some joy and holiday cheer this Christmas season by participating in Bay and Lake Pharmacy’s “Santa Loves Seniors” gift donation program in support of LovExtension – a nonprofit, volunteer organization that supports the under-served elderly and disabled communities in Lake County and The Villages.
LovExtension worked with those they support to identify a small, but impactful needed item on their Christmas “wish list.” Staff from the Clerk’s Office teamed up to gather gifts on the list, along with some additional comfort items.
In total, employees assembled 50 gift bags for individuals containing personalized cards, a box of treats and items such as clothing, bedding and cookware. In addition, the office held a bake sale, which resulted in a monetary donation of $1,000 for LovExtension.
Gary Cooney, Clerk & Comptroller, presented Linda Krupski, founder of LovExtension, with the financial donation.
“It is heartwarming to see the generosity of our Clerk family, and the amount of thought and care they took to ensure that someone’s Christmas will be a bit brighter,” Cooney said. “Supporting Linda, who also is a former Deputy Clerk, and what she is doing for our community is something we are very proud of, and we hope others will do the same.”
Learn more about LovExtension, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, at visit www.lovextension.com.