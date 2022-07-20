Dear Karen,
My mom and I talk on the phone, I send cards and we have loving conversations including her saying “I love you.” However, when I come to visit and stay overnight a few days, her paranoia becomes rampant. There is a total distrust of me and she believes I am sneaking into her home and trying to harm her. She no longer resembles my loving mother; she becomes hateful and angry and demands I leave. Do you think I should visit her or stay away?
Dear reader,
I am hoping you read my last column (July 6 issue), where paranoia was defined and that you have had a medical evaluation as suggested.
You will never be able to separate your emotional connection to your mother’s irrational behaviors, so try to remember her actions are the illness rather than your mother.
It is clear that sending cards and having successful phone calls have created a loving relationship for both of you. Instead of going for a week and staying overnight, I would consider a daytime visit. Mention during a phone conversation how much you love her and that you will be dropping by sometime. If her reaction seems positive, do go and visit.
In advance, have her caregiver turn off the television, play calming music, have the blinds open and turn on all the lights. It is important that the atmosphere in no way triggers her fears and distrust of you being there at night.
When you arrive, quietly announce who you are: “I’m your daughter, Susie.” Squat down to her eye level and extend your arms without touching her and tell her how much you have enjoyed your calls and cards. Wait for her to reach out her arms to you. This action will begin to establish a strong trust that is necessary while you are there. Pull up a chair or stool, continue to maintain eye level and hold her hands while you are speaking. Have your brother bring refreshments and join your pleasant, but short visit.
Speak affectionate words as you leave and tell her you will be back in a few days. I would try to go every other day while you are in town and repeat all these steps as you continue to strengthen the trust in your relationship. When you are back home, mention all the positives about the visit and reinforce her image of you as her loving daughter.
These are just suggestions, and I can’t promise they will work. If she should become agitated or combative, I would end the visit.
