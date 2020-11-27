Initially launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a temporary solution, Florida Department of Health’s virtual “Group Quit” by Tobacco Free Florida will continue as an online option for those looking for free support when making the decision to give up tobacco use.
Upon completion of a Group Quit session – online or in person, participants are eligible to receive free nicotine replacement therapies such as gum, patches or lozenges with an equivalent value of approximately $400.
The free tobacco cessation services are provided to all Floridians regardless of insurance status. In addition to Group Quit, Tobacco Free Florida offers Quit Your Way tools and services including Phone Quit, Web Quit, Text2Quit and Email Tips.
Tobacco Free Florida is a statewide cessation and prevention initiative funded by Florida’s tobacco settlement fund. Since the program began in 2007, more than 254,000 Floridians have successfully quit using one of its free tools and services.
To learn more, visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com or call 1-877-848-6696.