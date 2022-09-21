Effective Sept. 1, frequent toll-road users will get a price break, with the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) E-PASS Volume Savings Program, which increases toll discount savings for customers on all CFX-owned expressways.
The program replaces the E-PASS Customer Loyalty Discount Program, which began in 2016.
Under the new volume savings program, E-PASS customers will save as much as 25% on tolls each month. Those who have 40-79 tolls per month will receive a 20% discount, and those with more than that will receive 25% savings. The maximum possible under the previous program was a 15% discount.
CFX owns toll roads 429, 414 and 453, as well as numerous other highways in central Florida.
Not using an E-PASS and interested in getting one? Visit https://www.cfxway.com/e-pass/get-e-pass.