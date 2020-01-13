Tavares, FL – Kick off the year with some fun! Check out the top January events happening at the library! We also have hundreds of free programs for children and adults every month listed on our calendar.
Paisley County Library
Children’s Story Time
Recurring every Wednesday
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 10am
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 10am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 10am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 10am
Calling all retirees to enjoy coffee and company while creating crafts to sell at Friends events! Crafting supplies will be provided. Donations are welcomed. New craft each week.
Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library
Children's Story Time
Recurring every Wednesday
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 10:30am
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 10:30am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 10:30am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 10:30am
Fruitland Park Library
Meet & Greet with Author Pull Pullen
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 @ 2pm - 4pm
His book “It Started at The Savoy” highlights interesting experiences of a 52-year career in the hotel management business.
Tavares Public Library
Share a Title Book Club
Recurring every second Saturday
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 @ 11:30am - 12:30pm
Enjoy the perks of a book club without the required reading. Share what you are currently reading, or what you have recently read, with other book lovers.
Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library
Computer Class: Basic Microsoft
Recurring every first Monday
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 @ 1:30pm - 3:30pm
Join this class to learn basic tips and tricks on how to use Microsoft Office. The instructor is bilingual in Spanish and English.
Lady Lake Public Library
Adult Book Discussion Group
Recurring every second Tuesday
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 @ 2:30pm - 4pm
This lively group is looking for fellow book lovers! January’s book is Florida by Lauren Groff. Registration required. Call the library at 352-753-2957.
Tavares Public Library
Concert Series: Troy Harris, Saxophone
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 @ 12:30pm
Troy Harris creates a sound that captivates listeners by giving them an experience to surely keep their feet moving and their minds electrified by storytelling through music.
Astor County Library
Lightsaber Class
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 @ 6pm
Ages 12+
Learn the ways of the force with Jedi Master Tristan. Build your lightsaber, then learn to wield it. Will you choose the light, or go to the dark side? Registration required. Call the library at 352-759-9913.
Minneola Schoolhouse Library
Children’s Story Time
Recurring every Friday
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ 11am
Our calendar features plenty of seasonal story times, including tales about snowmen, penguins and polar bears, oh my!
Marianne Beck Memorial Library
Meet the Artist: Jim Freitag
Recurring every third Friday
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ 6pm
Jim retired from the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper as a graphics illustrator. As a freelance artist, he draws people, animals and a variety of themes using acrylic paints, color pencil, ink and airbrush. Live music will be performed. Refreshments will be served.
W.T. Bland Public Library
Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 @ 11am
Back by popular demand, this band brings together bluegrass, Americana and folk styling with hot picking on banjo, bass, fiddle, guitar and mandolin!
Leesburg Public Library
Poetry Workshop with Lake County Poet Laureate Laura Sobbott Ross
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 @ 1pm - 2:30pm
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a study of Asian poetry forms and readings by Asian authors. Take part in a poetry activity using fortune cookies. Registration required. Call the library at 352-728-9790.
Astor County Library
Punch ‘N Paint
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 @ 11am
You've heard of Painting with a Twist. We're painting with a punch! Enjoy sipping on delicious sherbet punch while creating your very own master piece. Free art supplies provided.
Paisley County Library
Cooking Demo: Blonde Brownies
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 @ 3pm
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top - sheer yum! Learn how to make this legendary brownie. Free samples after the demo.
Fruitland Park Library
Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW)
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 @ 10am - 2pm
This mobile office brings motorist services right to the customer! Renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, register your vehicle and more.
East Lake County Library
Adult Book Club
Recurring every last Monday
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 @ 6:30pm - 8pm
A different kind of book club! Instead of an assigned book, attendees discuss the latest book or magazine article they've read.
Cooper Memorial Library
National Puzzle Day
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 @ 10am - 12pm
Can you assemble a 300 or 500 piece puzzle in two hours? Join us and find out!
Cagan Crossings Community Library
One Blood Drive
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 @ 10am - 4pm
The Big Red Bus will be in our parking lot. To donate, you must be in good health, age 16+ (16 year olds will need a signed parental consent form), and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.
