Tavares, FL – Kick off the year with some fun! Check out the top January events happening at the library! We also have hundreds of free programs for children and adults every month listed on our calendar.

Paisley County Library

Children’s Story Time

Recurring every Wednesday

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 10am

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 10am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 10am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 10am

Calling all retirees to enjoy coffee and company while creating crafts to sell at Friends events! Crafting supplies will be provided. Donations are welcomed. New craft each week.

Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library

Children's Story Time

Recurring every Wednesday

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 10:30am

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 10:30am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 10:30am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 10:30am

Fruitland Park Library

Meet & Greet with Author Pull Pullen

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 @ 2pm - 4pm

His book “It Started at The Savoy” highlights interesting experiences of a 52-year career in the hotel management business.

Tavares Public Library

Share a Title Book Club

Recurring every second Saturday

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 @ 11:30am - 12:30pm

Enjoy the perks of a book club without the required reading. Share what you are currently reading, or what you have recently read, with other book lovers.

Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library

Computer Class: Basic Microsoft

Recurring every first Monday

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 @ 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Join this class to learn basic tips and tricks on how to use Microsoft Office. The instructor is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Lady Lake Public Library

Adult Book Discussion Group

Recurring every second Tuesday

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 @ 2:30pm - 4pm

This lively group is looking for fellow book lovers! January’s book is Florida by Lauren Groff. Registration required. Call the library at 352-753-2957.

Tavares Public Library

Concert Series: Troy Harris, Saxophone

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 @ 12:30pm

Troy Harris creates a sound that captivates listeners by giving them an experience to surely keep their feet moving and their minds electrified by storytelling through music.

Astor County Library

Lightsaber Class

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 @ 6pm

Ages 12+

Learn the ways of the force with Jedi Master Tristan. Build your lightsaber, then learn to wield it. Will you choose the light, or go to the dark side? Registration required. Call the library at 352-759-9913.

Minneola Schoolhouse Library

Children’s Story Time

Recurring every Friday

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ 11am

Our calendar features plenty of seasonal story times, including tales about snowmen, penguins and polar bears, oh my!

Marianne Beck Memorial Library

Meet the Artist: Jim Freitag

Recurring every third Friday

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ 6pm

Jim retired from the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper as a graphics illustrator. As a freelance artist, he draws people, animals and a variety of themes using acrylic paints, color pencil, ink and airbrush. Live music will be performed. Refreshments will be served.

W.T. Bland Public Library

Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 @ 11am

Back by popular demand, this band brings together bluegrass, Americana and folk styling with hot picking on banjo, bass, fiddle, guitar and mandolin!

Leesburg Public Library

Poetry Workshop with Lake County Poet Laureate Laura Sobbott Ross

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 @ 1pm - 2:30pm

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a study of Asian poetry forms and readings by Asian authors. Take part in a poetry activity using fortune cookies. Registration required. Call the library at 352-728-9790.

Astor County Library

Punch ‘N Paint

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 @ 11am

You've heard of Painting with a Twist. We're painting with a punch! Enjoy sipping on delicious sherbet punch while creating your very own master piece. Free art supplies provided.

Paisley County Library

Cooking Demo: Blonde Brownies

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 @ 3pm

Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top - sheer yum! Learn how to make this legendary brownie. Free samples after the demo.

Fruitland Park Library

Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW)

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 @ 10am - 2pm

This mobile office brings motorist services right to the customer! Renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, register your vehicle and more.

East Lake County Library

Adult Book Club

Recurring every last Monday

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 @ 6:30pm - 8pm

A different kind of book club! Instead of an assigned book, attendees discuss the latest book or magazine article they've read.

Cooper Memorial Library

National Puzzle Day

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 @ 10am - 12pm

Can you assemble a 300 or 500 piece puzzle in two hours? Join us and find out!

Cagan Crossings Community Library

One Blood Drive

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 @ 10am - 4pm

The Big Red Bus will be in our parking lot. To donate, you must be in good health, age 16+ (16 year olds will need a signed parental consent form), and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.

More information on Lake County Library events is available online:

http://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar