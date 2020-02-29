The REALTORS® Association of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc. is proud to announce our 2019 Million Dollar, Multi-Million Dollar, and Platinum Lease Club members. They will be honored at the Annual Awards Gala held at Lake Receptions in Mount Dora Mar. 20.
Realtors will be honored in three separate clubs: Million-Dollar Club: the applicant must have either listed, sold or leased a minimum of one (1) million dollars during the award year; Multi-Million Dollar Club: the applicant must have listed and/or sold a minimum of two (2) million dollars during the award year; and Platinum Lease Club: the applicant must have leased a minimum of 100 units. Leased residential or commercial property during the award year.
Two Realtors will be honored in this category: Haley Gerig and Kyle Schlosser, both with ERA Grizzard Real Estate.