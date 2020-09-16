Sept. 26, a plant sale benefiting Emily’s Eden, a unique community food garden, will feature hundreds of plants, including crotons, bromeliads, succulents, ferns, native Florida shrubs, butterfly attractors, vegetable starts and indoor plants in decorative pots, and even some special children’s plants.
The sale will be on the grounds of St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 460 North Grandview Street in Mount Dora, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Emily’s Eden is situated on the grounds of Saving Faith Baptist Church in Mount Dora and features the agriculturally sustainable aeroponic vertical towers. The goal of Emily’s garden is to create affordable access to fresh and nutritious produce, and turn an area that is a food desert into an area of fresh food abundance. Funds raised from the plant sale will allow Towers for Change to expand the number of towers and add blueberry bushes and possibly fruit trees to the garden.
The sale will follow social distancing and mask requirements. In case of severe weather, the event will be held Oct. 3.