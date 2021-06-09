Shyer Maguire

Shyer Maguire

Towers for Change CEO Shyer Maguire at the Saving Faith Baptist Church’s Community Garden, located at 1155 N. Clayton Street in Mount Dora. The fruit and vegetable garden exists to encourage residents to grow their own crops while following a healthy lifestyle, according to the church. All are welcome to participate Saturdays, 9 a.m.–noon.

Recommended for you