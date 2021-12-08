The Toys for Tots donation drive is currently underway, and numerous drop-off locations are available in the area.
A sampling of area drop-off locations for unwrapped gifts includes Edward Jones Financial at 4701 N. Highway 19A in Mount Dora, Van Gannaway Chevrolet and Bill Bryan Chrysler Jeep Dodge, both in Eustis, Leesburg’s Beyers Funeral Home, Holiday Marina and Strive Physical Therapy Center, Casa Mia Café in Tavares, Umatilla City Hall and Umatilla Drug Store, and Heat Tanning in Mount Dora.
Visit https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx for a more detailed list of donation sites throughout both counties. Donations can also be made online.
As stated on its website, https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org, “The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.”
According to Lake and Sumter County data, 55,419 toys supporting 17,850 children were distributed throughout the two counties last year.