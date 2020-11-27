toys for tots 2

The 16th annual Toys for Tots Tournament by the Holiday Marine & Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes will be held Dec. 6, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Hurricane Dockside Grill in Tavares. Want to donate new and unwrapped toys? Call 352-878-4824 or 877-800-1492, ext. 3, for drop-box location and other information.