The 16th annual Toys for Tots Tournament by the Holiday Marine & Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes will be held Dec. 6, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Hurricane Dockside Grill in Tavares. Want to donate new and unwrapped toys? Call 352-878-4824 or 877-800-1492, ext. 3, for drop-box location and other information.
Latest e-Edition
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…