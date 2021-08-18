Alee Academy Charter High School recently welcomed Cindy Emerick as its new director. The Lake County resident began her full-time teaching career at Alee Academy in 2007, serving as a teacher and an administrator. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education. In addition, Leah Fischer has been named to the school’s Charter Board of Directors. She is a lifelong resident of Lake County and graduate of Umatilla High School. For 30 years, she was employed as an educator for Lake County Schools, which culminated in serving as Seminole Springs Elementary School’s principal.
Members of the Lake County Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) recently were recognized for outstanding public relations programs in Florida during the 2021 Golden Image Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando. Member Darryl Owens, communications director for the office of institutional development & communications at Beacon College, and Dr. George J. Hagerty won a Golden Image Award for the 2020 EASE Grant Booklet in the Collateral Tools of Public Relations – Brochure category. Elisha Pappacoda, FPRA Lake Chapter president and administrative services and communications director for the Town of Oakland and team members Ashlynn Webb and Valerie Gibbons received an Award of Distinction for Oakland’s “Santa’s Lane Drive Through Christmas” in the category of Public Relations Programs – Special Event. Pappacoda also was named Chapter President of the Year, and the Lake County Chapter earned the President’s Awards for “Transform” and Accreditation & Certification.