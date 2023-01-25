Residents in Lake County are still reporting problems with weekly trash removal well into the new year.
After Hurricane Ian battered the area in September 2022, homeowners experienced severe delays with both recycling and regular household trash pick-ups.
To help solve the problem, the county contracted its services to a new firm, FCC Environmental, in October, but there have still been delays in some areas of the county that Lake County commissioners are working hard to rectify.
“Lake County includes three solid waste service areas, and only one is impacted by delays,” said Sarah Lux, lead public relations officer for Lake County. “We are aware of the delays and all residents, approximately 24,000, have received a refund.”
To help rectify the situation, she said, “FCC recently began using three new trucks to reach rural parts of the county that were previously inaccessible due to road conditions. Lake County will continue to meet with the hauler to identify opportunities for improvement until service normalizes.”
She added, “To ensure the situation is improved, the County has hired a solid waste consultant to evaluate our solid waste system and access county-wide collection.”
Vance Jochim lives across the road from the Tavares Forest Reserve and has been having trash pick-up problems since October. His day for both recycling and household trash is a Friday, but he said often nobody shows up until the following Monday and sometimes not at all.
Some weeks only recycling is picked up, often never both. Jochim and his neighbors have been concerned with the problems, because bears live in the forest and have been known in the past to rummage through the bins.
“We don’t put our trash out until late the night before it’s supposed to be taken,” Jochim said. “This is hopefully to avoid the bears coming out of the forest and taking what they want which is dangerous to both humans and bears.”
He added, “With the trash sitting in the bins sometimes for days, it’s only a matter of time before the bears come out. It’s truly a huge annoyance and trash all over the place makes the neighborhood look awful, like we don’t care.”
Jochim said that he has complained numerous times to the county, but that his calls and emails have fallen on deaf ears.
The County is encouraging residents to report missed pick-ups by calling the Solid Waste department at 352-343-3776 or emailing garbagecollection@lakecountyfl.gov.