After 10 years with the school district, including seven with Treadway, retiring front desk secretary Kathy Chaudoin received a festive retirement parade from teachers, parents and even her firefighter son, who showed up with a firetruck.
Latest e-Edition
Calendar of Events
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…