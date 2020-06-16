Treadwell Farms, with locations in Eustis and Umatilla, received one of the first hemp cultivation licenses recently issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
In addition to growing hemp, Treadwell Farms also officially launched a CBD product line. The ultimate plan is to be a cultivator of the hemp industry for the region by advising local farmers through the planting, harvesting and processing of the plants, and then ultimately extracting the cannabinoids, including CBD, from Florida-grown hemp plants for packaging and sale.
“I moved to Oregon for two years to work with a hemp farmer and processor to gain as much knowledge as possible about the plant – from cultivation to processing and product development,” said Jammie Treadwell, co-owner of Treadwell Farms. “We knew CBD was a new industry and felt it was important to control the supply chain, so we set up our own farm.”
Treadwell Farms will plant the first of its hemp seeds this summer and harvest this fall.
“Done right, the hemp plants will grow fairly quickly,” said Glen Treadwell, farm co-owner and father of Jammie. “Although Treadwell Farms will greenhouse cultivate with our license, we know the area is prime for success both indoors and outdoors. Florida is renowned as a specialty crop state, and that lends well for it to become a year-round crop for us and other Central Florida farmers.”
In addition to growing hemp, Treadwell Farms is currently developing a processing facility to support all facets of the business.
Treadwell Farms, a Florida family hemp company, has been farming in the state for more than 100 years, starting in the Panhandle before relocating to Central Florida, planting agricultural roots in foliage, tropical plants, citrus and peaches. For more information about Treadwell Farms, visit