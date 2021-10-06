Orphans’ Rock Thrift Store in Mount Dora is not your typical thrift store, with its 13-room house, barn, and garage full of merchandise. The store is run as “a ministry of advocacy and love in the name of Jesus,” says First Baptist Church of Umatilla, which operates the store.
“Orphans’ Rock is here to make a difference in the lives of the community, children locally and around the globe,” they say. “The mission is simple, but the needs are great; all proceeds are used to help families and foster children throughout Lake County and support more than 70 orphanages worldwide.”
Children and adult clothing sell for $1 per item, and with new inventory donated and picked up every day, all items are priced to sell. Items include clothing, furniture, tools, books, DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs, records, lamps, crafts, puzzles, dishes, glassware, collectibles and much more.
“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” John 1:27 NIV
Orphans’ Rock Thrift Store is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian ministry started in 2009 by a group of friends who were fulfilling a dream to help children in need. In 2018, they transferred the ownership to the church to continue that dream.
Here is what people are saying about Orphans’ Rock:
“Not only can I donate my gently used items; while I am here my wife can replace them with new gently used items! It’s a win, win!” – Gentleman shopper
“I love the staff here. I feel the love when I stop by every week.” – Miss Molly
“The fact that it is a ministry that serves children.” – Vie and Bob, volunteers
“It makes me happy that I can give back, not only through serving but also through praying with customers who need support and love.” – Stephanie, volunteer
According to Orphans’ Rock, it is “a place where God’s love is present and real. Where volunteers seek to serve God as they pick up donations, sort through clothes and help those who come to shop. Where those who shop see God provide as they find just what they are looking for. Where hearts are united as those who visit often tell their stories and share their dreams with joy and laughter. And still others share their heartaches and difficulties and the volunteers stop and pray with them in the name of Jesus. So, you see, Orphans’ Rock is more than a typical thrift store, it’s a family.”
Need a hug or a prayer? Do you feel like giving back or serving? Head to Orphans’ Rock. They appreciate volunteers and accept all gently used items (in some instances providing pick-up and delivery services).
Orphans’ Rock is located at 4001 N Highway 19A in Mount Dora.
Call 352-383-1104.